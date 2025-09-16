Workday stated that the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Workday's fiscal year 2026, which ends on Jan. 31, 2026.

Workday (WDAY) announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sana, an artificial intelligence company (AI), for approximately $1.1 billion.

The company stated that it will acquire all of Sana’s outstanding shares, and the transaction is anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of Workday's fiscal year 2026, which ends on Jan. 31, 2026.

Retail sentiment on Workday remained unchanged in the ‘bearish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits. Shares of Workday were up marginally during early trading.

Workday said that since Sana’s founding in 2016, it has been at the forefront of AI for work, developing intuitive tools. Sana's core products, Sana Learn and Sana Agents, have already served over one million users across hundreds of enterprises.

"Sana's team, AI-native approach, and beautiful design perfectly align with our vision to reimagine the future of work," said Gerrit Kazmaier, president, product and technology at Workday.

Workday, on the other hand, is a cloud-based enterprise software platform designed to help organizations manage their human resources, finance, and planning operations.

The company said that Sana Learn will complement Workday Learning with hyper-personalized skill-building capabilities and AI-native content creation at scale. Workday added that it will use Sana’s AI products along with its internal AI mobility tools, such as Workday Talent Optimization and HiredScore which help employees acquire new skills.

Shares of Workday have declined nearly 14% this year and 11% over the last 12 months.

