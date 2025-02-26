Workday Q4 Earnings Round The Corner: Analysts, Retail Worry About Stock’s Valuation

The Finchat-compiled consensus calls for adjusted earnings per share of $1.78 and revenue of $2.18 billion, up 13.5% year over year.

Workday Q4 Earnings Round The Corner: Analysts, Retail Worry About Stock’s Valuation
Updated: Feb 26, 2025, 1:08 AM IST

Pleasanton, California-based Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is scheduled to report its fiscal year 2025 fourth-quarter results after the closing bell on Tuesday. 

The Finchat-compiled consensus calls for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 and revenue of $2.18 billion, up 13.5% year over year (YoY). In the year-ago quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS and revenue of $1.157 and $1.92 billion, respectively.

Workday stock pulled back following the company’s third-quarter results in late November as investors did not take kindly to the company’s full-year subscription revenue guidance cut.

Given the precedence, the forward guidance for the first quarter and the current fiscal year is expected to determine the stock's near-term direction.

Investors may also focus on other key metrics, such as the fourth-quarter subscription revenue, which was guided to $2.025 billion, adjusted operating margin , estimated at 25%, 12-month subscription revenue backlog, and operating cash flow. 

Last week, Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss downgraded the stock to ‘Equal-Weight’ from ‘Overweight’ and reduced the price target to $275 from $330. Among the pushbacks mentioned by the analyst are recent negative revisions, headcount reductions, Workday’s go-to-market investments not paying off as expected, and weak fourth-quarter results from enterprise software companies.

Loop Capital also has a ‘Hold’ rating on Workday stock with a $260 price target, while Goldman Sachs rates it ‘Buy’ with a $310 price target.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Workday stock turned to ‘bearish’ (28/100) from the ‘bullish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. However, the message volume improved to ‘high’ levels.

wday-sentiment.png WDAY sentiment and message volume February 25, as of 12:46 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Some retail watchers said it is too risky to hold the stock at its current high valuation. The stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 32.1.

The stock has gained about 1.5% since the start of the year. On Tuesday afternoon, it traded down 1.57% at $257.70.

