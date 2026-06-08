Wolfspeed signed a memorandum of understanding with GE to drive the adoption of high-voltage silicon carbide across industrial, aerospace, and defense markets.

The companies plan to use Wolfspeed’s 10-kilovolt transistor technology to support next-generation power systems.

Wolfspeed and GE Aerospace will look to develop efficient power solutions for applications such as solid-state transformers and industrial electrification.

GE Aerospace is set to supply high-voltage power units for U.S. military ground vehicles from 2027.

Wolfspeed (WOLF) shares drew investor attention on Monday, after the semiconductor maker signed an agreement with GE Aerospace (GE) to develop a type of high-voltage power module for industrial, aerospace, and defense markets, just days after GE’s partnership with the U.S. military.

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WOLF shares traded 5% higher at the time of writing.

WOLF-GE To Support Industrial, Aerospace, Defense Markets

On Monday, Wolfspeed signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GE to drive the adoption of high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technologies. The companies plan to develop industry standards for high-voltage SiC power modules and use Wolfspeed’s 10-kilovolt metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) technology to support next-generation power systems.

The collaboration aims to develop more compact, efficient power solutions for applications such as solid-state transformers, industrial electrification, and advanced aerospace and defense platforms.

“High-voltage silicon carbide is finally production-ready exactly as the market confronts a power-delivery crunch legacy silicon cannot solve,” said Robert Feurle, CEO at Wolfspeed.

The announcement builds on GE Aerospace’s recent qualification of high-voltage power units for U.S. military ground vehicles. The company expects low-rate production to begin later this year, with deliveries to the U.S. Army starting in 2027.

WOLF’s Strong 2026

Wolfspeed attracted significant attention from retail investors last year after filing for bankruptcy protection amid economic challenges and weaker demand in the electric vehicle, industrial, and energy markets. However, the company has seen a turnaround in fortunes this year, surging nearly 230% so far.

Last month, research firm Citrini recommended the stock, arguing that the market is undervaluing the company’s long-term potential and unique manufacturing assets.

Retail’s Take On WOLF’s Prospects

Retail sentiment surrounding WOLF on Stocktwits trended in the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours.

One user highlighted Wolfspeed’s manufacturing prowess, adding that the stock could climb to $150, nearly three times its current value.

The stock has gained 250% over the past three months.

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