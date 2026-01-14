WISeKey stock jumped 4.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday after its SEALSQ began talks to potentially acquire a majority stake in Quobly SAS.

WISeKey International Holding (WKEY) stock jumped 4.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company announced that its subsidiary SEALSQ Corp. (LAES) is looking to potentially acquire a majority stake in French quantum technology firm Quobly SAS.

The talks follow a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) that outlines a multi-stage transaction, beginning with a minority investment and potentially expanding to majority ownership.

The deal would be partially funded through SEALSQ’s dedicated Quantum Fund. If completed, SEALSQ’s total investment could be around $200 million for a majority stake.

SEALSQ and Quobly first partnered in November 2025, using SEALSQ’s post-quantum security capabilities and Quobly’s silicon-based quantum platform for critical sectors including defense, intelligence, finance, and pharmaceuticals.

“QUOBLY’s CMOS-compatible quantum technology, combined with SEALSQ’s post-quantum Root-of-Trust capabilities, creates a unique platform to build sovereign, trusted, and industrialized quantum systems for Europe, and their strategic partners,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of WISeKey.

The update follows WISeKey unit WISeSat’s recent partnership with Kaynes Technology’s space arm to build post-quantum-secure satellites in India, integrating SEALSQ’s cryptography with WISeKey’s Root of Trust to provide end-to-end security. The companies are targeting a launch of the next-generation post-quantum-hardened satellite later this year.

How Did Retail Investors React?

Retail sentiment for WKEY on Stocktwits remained ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours.

One bullish user said it doesn’t see WKEY stock remaining undervalued for much longer.

LAES stock was down 0.9% in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, SEALSQ reported preliminary FY2025 revenue of about $18 million, up around 66%, supported by contributions from recent acquisitions. The company expects 50%–100% revenue growth in FY2026 as post-quantum security products gain traction.

Both WKEY and LAES stocks have shed around 5% over the past year.

