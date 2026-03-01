The U.S. and Israel’s attack on Iran over the weekend, and retaliatory strikes by Iran in the Gulf region has put defense-related stocks in focus, with several rallying in anticipation that the war is expected to last weeks.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that while the U.S. has projected a timeline of four to five weeks for the Iran mission, the country has the capability to extend it far longer.

In other news, Red Cat on Monday announced that Allen Control Systems (ACS), has joined the Red Cat Futures Initiative.

ACS will collaborate with Red Cat to evaluate integration opportunities between its Bullfrog autonomous counter-drone system and Red Cat's secure ISR platforms.

Red Cat Holdings stock caught investors’ attention on Monday after the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran over the weekend, boosting demand for defense stocks.

Red Cat Holding Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) stock surged nearly 17% at the time of writing.

Spike In Defense Stocks

Red Cat is a drone technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations.

Other News

Red Cat on Monday announced that Allen Control Systems (ACS), has joined the Red Cat Futures Initiative, the company’s industry-wide consortium accelerating advanced autonomous systems for modern warfare.

ACS will collaborate with Red Cat to evaluate integration opportunities between its Bullfrog autonomous counter-drone system and Red Cat’s secure (Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) ISR platforms, and command and control architecture.

“U.S. and allied nations are seeking cost-effective and scalable counter-drone systems to provide a new layer of protection on the move and at the edge,” said Mike Wior, co-founder and CEO of ACS.

“Partnering with Red Cat and joining the Futures Initiative allows us to integrate our fully autonomous precision weapons station into a proven unmanned platform, advancing these systems beyond basic requirements and enabling them to execute more advanced and complex missions for U.S. military forces and their allies,” Wior added.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RCAT shares trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

One bullish user said that predicted $20 as the price target for the current week.

Shares in the company have jumped 117% over the past year.

