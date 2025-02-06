Will Palantir Hold Above $100 This Week? Most Retail Traders Bet On It Even As Post-Earnings Rally Cools

Palantir, which ended 2024 as the best-performing S&P 500 stock, has continued its stellar run in the new year.

Will Palantir Hold Above $100 This Week? Most Retail Traders Bet On It Even As Post-Earnings Rally Cools
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 12:21 AM IST

Palantir Technologies, Inc. (PLTR) stock was trading down over 2% by Wednesday afternoon after its 24% rally in Tuesday’s session. The post-earnings spike took the stock to an all-time closing high of $103.83 and an intraday high of $106.91.

The strong upside came after Palantir reported forecast-beating fourth-quarter results and issued upbeat guidance for the current quarter.

Wednesday’s pullback may have been due to investors taking profit and has been accompanied by below-average volume, reflecting a lack of conviction in the down move. 

Cathie Wood-run Ark Invest’s flagship fund, the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), sold 100,804 Palantir shares on Tuesday, valued at $10.5 million (based on the closing price). The exchange-traded fund still holds $440.79 million worth of Palantir, which is  its fifth biggest holding.

Palantir ended 2024 as the best-performing S&aP 500 stock due to a 340% rally, and it has added an incremental 37% so far this year. The stock now trades at a pricier forward P/E multiple of 212.77, which is viewed by some sell-side analysts as frothy.

According to TipRanks, only two of 18 analysts covering the stock have bullish ratings, while 11 remain on the sidelines and two have outright sell recommendations. Even with the post-earnings upward price target revisions, the average analysts’ price target for the stock is $86. 

The consensus price target suggests a scope for about 15% downside.

But retail isn’t willing to throw in the towel yet.

An ongoing Stocktwits poll that sought responses from users shows that 59% of respondents expect the stock to stay above $100 level this week. 

Twenty-one percent braced for a pullback to a $95-$100 range, while 20% predicted a crash below the $95 level.

pltr-poll.png

On Stocktwits, overall retail sentiment toward Palantir stock stayed ‘extremely bullish’ (84/100), with ‘extremely high’ message volume.

pltr-sentiment.png  PLTR sentiment and message volume February 5, as of 1:28 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

In response to the poll, some bears panned the valuation as irrational, while others underlined fundamental risks such as being supplanted by Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) NIM Enterprise and Microsoft Corp.’s (MSFT) Foundry.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MicroStrategy Stock Edges Lower Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail’s Uneasy Amid BTC Downtrend

MicroStrategy Stock Edges Lower Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail’s Uneasy Amid BTC Downtrend

Teladoc’s $65M Catapult Health Deal Wins Over Retail As Stock Eyes Best Day In Over 2 Months

Teladoc’s $65M Catapult Health Deal Wins Over Retail As Stock Eyes Best Day In Over 2 Months

Toyota Downgraded After Second Straight Profit Drop, But Stock Climbs As Annual Outlook Improves: Retail Stays Optimistic

Toyota Downgraded After Second Straight Profit Drop, But Stock Climbs As Annual Outlook Improves: Retail Stays Optimistic

Gold-Pegged Cryptos Hit New Highs As Metal Reaches Uncharted Territory Amid Trump’s Trade War: Retail Stays Cautious

Gold-Pegged Cryptos Hit New Highs As Metal Reaches Uncharted Territory Amid Trump’s Trade War: Retail Stays Cautious

Prudential Financial Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail Stays Bearish

Prudential Financial Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail Stays Bearish

Recent Stories

MicroStrategy Stock Edges Lower Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail’s Uneasy Amid BTC Downtrend

MicroStrategy Stock Edges Lower Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail’s Uneasy Amid BTC Downtrend

Teladoc’s $65M Catapult Health Deal Wins Over Retail As Stock Eyes Best Day In Over 2 Months

Teladoc’s $65M Catapult Health Deal Wins Over Retail As Stock Eyes Best Day In Over 2 Months

Toyota Downgraded After Second Straight Profit Drop, But Stock Climbs As Annual Outlook Improves: Retail Stays Optimistic

Toyota Downgraded After Second Straight Profit Drop, But Stock Climbs As Annual Outlook Improves: Retail Stays Optimistic

Gold-Pegged Cryptos Hit New Highs As Metal Reaches Uncharted Territory Amid Trump’s Trade War: Retail Stays Cautious

Gold-Pegged Cryptos Hit New Highs As Metal Reaches Uncharted Territory Amid Trump’s Trade War: Retail Stays Cautious

Prudential Financial Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail Stays Bearish

Prudential Financial Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail Stays Bearish

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon