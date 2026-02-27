OpenAI has entered into a sweeping new partnership and a funding commitment from Amazon.

OpenAI on Friday sought to reaffirm the strength of its alliance with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) after the artificial intelligence company unveiled a sweeping new partnership and a funding commitment from Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The tech giants said their long-running collaboration, launched in 2019, remains intact despite OpenAI’s latest expansion.

Amazon and OpenAI announced a multiyear strategic alliance that includes a $50 billion investment from the e-commerce and cloud giant. The funding will begin at $15 billion, with an additional $35 billion contingent on future conditions.

OpenAI said the latest deal with Amazon does not alter the framework governing its relationship with Microsoft, citing the companies’ prior joint disclosures. The ChatGPT creator emphasized that intellectual property rights, revenue-sharing terms, and cloud arrangements remain unchanged.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<