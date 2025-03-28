user
user icon

Altcoins Plunge, Bitcoin Hits $85K After Inflation Data Rattles Crypto Market — Ethereum Drops Below $2K

Among major altcoins, Chainlink’s token was the hardest hit, dropping over 8%, followed by Avalanche, which fell more than 7%.

Altcoins Plunge, Bitcoin Hits $85K After Inflation Data Rattles Crypto Market — Ethereum Drops Below $2K
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 28, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Altcoins slid during U.S. trading hours on Friday after inflation data reinforced concerns over persistent price pressures, adding to market uncertainty and dragging Bitcoin down to $85,000.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 2.5% year over year in February, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. According to Reuters, economists surveyed by FactSet expected annual price growth to be 2.5%, the same pace as January.

On a monthly basis, headline PCE inflation rose 0.3%, also in line with forecasts. 

Core PCE inflation, which strips out food and energy costs and is viewed as a more stable measure of price trends, climbed 2.8% year over year. 

Monthly core inflation increased 0.4%, slightly above the consensus estimate of 0.3%.

The data also pointed to resilient consumer spending. Personal consumption expenditures rose by $87.8 billion, or 0.4%, in February, exceeding expectations of a 0.3% increase and rebounding from a 0.3% decline in January.

The inflation report weighed on cryptocurrencies, which were already weighed down over tariff concerns, with Bitcoin (BTC) falling 1.6% over the past 24 hours to trade around $85,000, according to CoinGecko. 

Ethereum's native token, Ether (ETH), saw a sharper decline of over 6%, breaking below the psychologically significant $2,000 level.

Among major altcoins, Chainlink (LINK) was the hardest hit, dropping over 8%, followed by Avalanche (AVAX), which fell more than 7%. Sui (SUI), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC) each lost around 6% over the same period.

Screenshot 2025-03-28 092933.png Bitcoin (BTC) retail sentiment and message volume on March 28 as of 9:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin edged higher but remained in ‘neutral’ territory as chatter slid to ‘extremely low’ levels. 

One user warned that mounting uncertainty could tip the economy into a recession – if one hasn’t already begun.

Another user shared that they had liquidated their portfolio and were looking to repurchase assets at what they expected to be deep discounts.

Bitcoin’s price has fallen nearly 3% over the past 30 days but remains up 20.9% over the past year.

Screenshot 2025-03-28 093508.png Ethereum (ETH) retail sentiment and message volume on March 28 as of 9:35 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around Ethereum’s native token improved but remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

One user described the current conditions as a crypto bear market.

Another user warned that the downturn was just beginning.

Ether's price has tumbled 21% over the past month and remains down more than 46% over the past year.

Screenshot 2025-03-28 093745.png Chainlink (LINK) retail sentiment and message volume on March 28 as of 9:40 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around Chainlink’s token was also in ‘bearish’ territory as chatter dipped to ‘extremely low’ from ‘low’ levels.

One trader expressed disappointment over the token’s continued weakness.

Chainlink's token is down 5.9% over 30 days and 25% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Walrus Token Breaks Out at Launch, Finds Place Among Top Crypto Gainers – SUI Rallies in Tandem While Retail Eyes More Upside

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Wolfspeed Crash Wipes Out Nearly Half Its Market Cap Amid CHIPs Act Funding, Bankruptcy Speculation – Retail Traders Brace For More Losses

Wolfspeed Crash Wipes Out Nearly Half Its Market Cap Amid CHIPs Act Funding, Bankruptcy Speculation – Retail Traders Brace For More Losses

Katapult Holdings Reports Better-Than-Expected Q4 Revenue, But Losses Exceed Wall Street Projections — Retail Remains Optimistic

Katapult Holdings Reports Better-Than-Expected Q4 Revenue, But Losses Exceed Wall Street Projections — Retail Remains Optimistic

Tesla Stock Gets A Price Target Cut From Deutsche – Stock Barely Dips, Retail’s Optimistic Too

Tesla Stock Gets A Price Target Cut From Deutsche – Stock Barely Dips, Retail’s Optimistic Too

Gold Stocks Gain As Precious Metal Hits Record High – But Retail Sentiment Weakens

Gold Stocks Gain As Precious Metal Hits Record High – But Retail Sentiment Weakens

US Regulator Opens Probe Into Over 2.2M Honda Vehicles: Retail Sentiment Dips

US Regulator Opens Probe Into Over 2.2M Honda Vehicles: Retail Sentiment Dips

Recent Stories

Bihar woman 'declared dead' struggles to prove she's alive. But there's a twist

Bihar woman 'declared dead' on papers, struggles to prove she's alive. But there's a twist

Wolfspeed Crash Wipes Out Nearly Half Its Market Cap Amid CHIPs Act Funding, Bankruptcy Speculation – Retail Traders Brace For More Losses

Wolfspeed Crash Wipes Out Nearly Half Its Market Cap Amid CHIPs Act Funding, Bankruptcy Speculation – Retail Traders Brace For More Losses

PM Modi joins viral AI Ghibli art trend: 'Main character? No, he's the whole storyline'; SEE amazing pics shk

PM Modi joins viral AI Ghibli art trend: 'Main character? No, he’s the whole storyline'; SEE amazing pics

Katapult Holdings Reports Better-Than-Expected Q4 Revenue, But Losses Exceed Wall Street Projections — Retail Remains Optimistic

Katapult Holdings Reports Better-Than-Expected Q4 Revenue, But Losses Exceed Wall Street Projections — Retail Remains Optimistic

Tesla Stock Gets A Price Target Cut From Deutsche – Stock Barely Dips, Retail’s Optimistic Too

Tesla Stock Gets A Price Target Cut From Deutsche – Stock Barely Dips, Retail’s Optimistic Too

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Video Icon
Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Video Icon
Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Video Icon
Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Video Icon