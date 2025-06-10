The company said that the drug, MET-233i, demonstrated up to 8.4% mean placebo-subtracted weight loss at day 36.

Shares of Metsera, Inc. (MTSR) soared 12% on Monday after the company announced positive topline data from an early-stage clinical trial evaluating its experimental drug in helping patients lose weight.

The company stated that MET-233i demonstrated up to 8.4% mean placebo-subtracted weight loss at day 36.

MET-233i is an ultra-long-acting, subcutaneously injectable monthly amylin analog. Amylin analogs work by mimicking the effects of amylin, a hormone co-secreted with insulin from the pancreas.

Amylin helps regulate blood glucose levels by slowing down gastric emptying, reducing appetite, and inhibiting glucagon secretion.

Steve Marso, Chief Medical Officer of Metsera, said that the company observed five-week body weight loss comparable to that of leading GLP-1-based medicines.

In the trial, MET-233i was evaluated at single doses ranging from 0.15 mg to 2.4 mg, and multiple doses from 0.15 mg to 1.2 mg, administered once weekly over five weeks without titration.

Based on the positive topline data, Metsera is now rapidly advancing MET-233i as a monotherapy and in combination with its GLP-1 candidate MET-097i.

The company expects data from a trial evaluating MET-233i as a monotherapy in late 2025, and from a trial assessing the co-administration of MET-233i and MET-097i by year-end or early 2026.

The weight loss drug market is currently dominated by GLP-1 drugs from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

Bank of America opined that the monotherapy data "looks competitive," though it "seems more likely that amylin+GLP1 combinations will be more important."

The firm reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating and $38 price target on the stock.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Metsera jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

MTSR's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:40 p.m. ET on June 9, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

MTSR stock is up by about 17% since its debut on the Nasdaq in late January.

