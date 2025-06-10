Apple announced at WWDC that it will open its AI technology, Apple Intelligence, to developers and expand its Image Playground tool with ChatGPT integration.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) signaled a major strategic shift at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), unveiling sweeping changes to its operating systems and opening up the foundation model of Apple Intelligence to developers.

The company revealed it will grant developers access to the core technology behind its AI system, Apple Intelligence.

This announcement came as Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, introduced a range of software enhancements and user interface upgrades.

"We believe deeply in providing developers with the newest tools and technologies to help them do their very best work,” said Federighi.

Apple’s push to open up its AI model to outside developers marks a departure from its traditionally closed-off software strategy.

Apple revealed it is expanding the functionality of its Image Playground tool by integrating it with ChatGPT, OpenAI’s AI assistant, in the upcoming iOS 26 release.

With this update, users will be able to customize contact posters into various artistic styles, which will then appear during phone calls and in messaging threads.

Users can describe the desired look, and ChatGPT will handle the image transformation accordingly.

Apple emphasized that no information will be shared with OpenAI unless the user explicitly grants permission.

Developers outside Apple will also gain access to this enhanced feature through a revamped Image Playground API, allowing them to incorporate it into their own applications.

This development highlights Apple’s increasing reliance on OpenAI’s technology to boost its device features, a continuation of a collaboration that began a year ago, which saw the iPhone maker integrate ChatGPT with Siri.

However, not every iPhone user will be able to try this out. The Image Playground tool will only be available on devices that support Apple Intelligence, which requires the newest iOS version.

Apple also introduced new iPhone features to simplify tasks and interact with content in a smarter way, powered by Apple Intelligence.

A standout feature, Live Translation, works in real time within Messages, FaceTime, and Phone. It can translate both text and audio while ensuring user privacy through on-device processing using Apple’s proprietary models.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Apple changed to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ the previous day.

AAPL's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:30 p.m. ET on Jun. 9, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Apple stock has lost over 19% in 2025 and gained over 4% in the last 12 months.

