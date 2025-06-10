The offer price of $2.50 represents a 40% discount to the stock’s closing price of $4.18 on Friday.

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS) slumped 39% on Monday noon after the company announced the pricing of its public offering of over one million shares of common stock at $2.50 per share.

The offer price represents a 40% discount to the stock’s closing price of $4.18 on Friday.

Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $2.6 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

The offering is expected to close on or about June 9 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

ReShape Lifesciences is a weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, and offers a range of products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease.

The company’s products include the FDA-approved Lap-Band System, an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy, and the Obalon balloon technology.

In July 2024, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. entered into a definitive merger agreement with India’s Vyome Therapeutics, Inc., under which ReShape and Vyome will combine in an all-stock transaction.

On closure, ReShape will be renamed Vyome Holdings, Inc. and expects to trade under the Nasdaq ticker symbol "HIND."

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ReShape LifeSciences stayed unmoved within ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘extremely high’ levels.

RSLS's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:15 p.m. ET on June 9, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



A Stocktwits user held on to their optimism despite the plunge in stock price.

RSLS stock is down by about 98% this year and by about 99% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<