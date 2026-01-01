United States Antimony earlier in the week announced the closing of a property acquisition of a critical minerals flotation facility.

The company said the property and equipment is located in Radersburg, Montana and was acquired for $4.75 million in cash.

The company said it has budgeted approximately $2 million in future capital expenditures to make specific equipment improvements to this facility.

Shares of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) rallied on Friday led by optimism among retail traders who expect the stock price to double this year.

The stock was up more than 7% at the time of writing and was among the top trending stocks on Stocktwits.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around UAMY trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

One bullish user said that ‘sky’s the limit for the stock’.

Another user predicted the stock to hit $20.

Shares in the company have rallied 514% over the past 12 months.

Recent News

The Radersburg Mill is a mineral processing facility equipped with both gravity and flotation circuits enabling the concentration of many minerals including stibnite, the primary antimony mineral. The facility has crushing and grinding circuits that reduce the ore to small particles in order to "liberate" target minerals such as gold, silver, copper, tungsten or stibnite amongst many others, the company said.

