Conservative video-sharing platform Rumble, Inc. (RUM) shares climbed nearly 16% in Monday’s early premarket session after the company agreed to buy German artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure company Northern Data and secured an advertising commitment from Tether.

Rumble’s CEO Chris Pavlovski hinted at the company’s interest in acquiring Tether-backed Northern Data on the second-quarter earnings call in mid-August.

Rumble’s Northern Data Buy

In a statement, the Longboat, Florida-based Rumble said it has signed a business combination agreement with Northern Data under which it will submit a voluntary public exchange offer to all shareholders of Northern Data. Once completed, the deal will enable Rumble to scale and expand its cloud business with the addition of one of the largest GPU estates in Europe, along with a data center business.

The transaction will also help accelerate “Rumble's international expansion strategy, provide a significant revenue growth opportunity, and enable an acceleration of Rumble's creator, video, and advertising AI roadmap.”

Once the exchange offer is completed, Rumble will gain one of the largest GPU fleets, comprising 22,400 NVIDIA GPUs, including 20,400 NVIDIA H100s and 2,000 NVIDIA H200s.

The Tether Financing

Separately, Rumble also stated that Tether has agreed to provide a $100 million advertising commitment over a two-year period, starting in the first quarter of 2026. The company noted that the funding commitment follows its definitive agreement to acquire Northern Data. Following the closing, Tether has agreed to become a vital anchor customer of the combined group.

Incidentally, Tether has made a $775 million strategic investment in Rumble, which was first announced in December.

The advertising commitment included Rumble Wallet integration, expansion of creator monetization and ecosystem expansion.

Pavlovski said, “Integrating advertising with Rumble Wallet is paving the way for a transparent, privacy-focused, and independent future of monetization and engagement for creators and users."

Rumble’s Q3 Results

Rumble reported fiscal year 2025, third-quarter revenue of $24.8 million, down from the year-ago’s $25.1 million, and loss per share of $0.06, narrower than the loss of $0.15 reported for the year-ago quarter. The revenue trailed the $26.86 million consensus provided by Fiscal.ai. The loss per share was in line with expectations.

The company stated that its monthly average users (MAUs) decreased year over year (YoY) to 47 million from 51 million, attributing the drop partly to the slowdown in news and political commentary outside of a U.S. election cycle, combined with seasonality related to content creators.

Retail sentiment toward the Rumble stock among the users of the Stocktwits platform improved a few notches within the ‘bullish’ territory as of early Monday, and the message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

