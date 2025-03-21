user
Why Retail Traders Are Rushing Into Small-Cap Wellgistics Health Weeks After Its Nasdaq Debut

The CEO has said the company aims to address the failures of pharmacy benefit managers by providing affordable medications and ensuring safe opioid administration.

Mar 21, 2025

Wellgistics Health, Inc., a holding company focused on pharmaceuticals and healthcare services, has drawn significant retail investor attention since going public on Feb. 21. 

Despite closing below its $4.50 IPO price on day one, the Tampa, Florida-based company has seen its Stocktwits follower count surge by over 960%, with a six-fold increase in the last week alone, the highest for any healthcare firm on Stocktwits during this period.

Message volume on the platform about the stock has also skyrocketed by 10,800% since its market debut.

So, what's fueling the buzz? Let's break down the key developments since the IPO.

Strategic Partnerships & Product Expansion

Late last month, Wellgistics announced an agreement with Tollo Health to market its proprietary medical food products, addressing the side effects of GLP-1 treatments and long-term COVID-19. 

Tollo's flagship product, Galectovid, is designed to manage dietary Galectin-1 and 3-associated viral infections, muscle loss, and gut discomfort linked to GLP-1 drug use.

Earlier this month, Wellgistics partnered with Protega Pharmaceuticals, the maker of Roxybond, an FDA-approved abuse-deterrent opioid pain medication. 

The collaboration aims to enhance pharmacist education on abuse-deterrent pain management and expand access to Roxybond, particularly in underserved rural areas, via Wellgistics' independent pharmacy clients.

Leadership Change & Compliance Milestone

Earlier this month, Wellgistics appointed Brian Norton as its new CEO, replacing Tim Canning. Under his leadership, the company plans to improve operational efficiency, optimize sales, advance its technology roadmap, and explore acquisition opportunities.

Retail investors on Stocktwits took note of Norton's Fox Business interview on Thursday, in which he said U.S. pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) had failed to lower drug prices and instead led to rising costs. 

He said Wellgistics aims to address this by providing affordable medications and ensuring safe opioid administration. 

Norton also advocated for scrutinizing PBMs, supporting independent pharmacies, and ensuring pricing transparency to empower patients.

Since its Nasdaq debut in February, Wellgistics stock has climbed more than 8%, signaling strong investor confidence in the newcomer. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

