Darkfost said the market was oscillating around the $80,500 line in a pattern resembling late 2025 and early 2026, with the level holding as support for now.

Bitcoin traded almost flat on Saturday, hovering just above $82,900.

CryptoQuant Darkfost analyst described this level as the average holder's break-even point.

On Wall Street, Fidelity's FBTC bought $354.1 million of Bitcoin over 20 trading days while Morgan Stanley added 92 coins this week to reach 10,639 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded flat on Saturday, sitting just above the price at which the average holder was neither up nor down, as one analyst said the setup looked like a repeat of a pattern from late last year.

That line sat around $80,500, according to CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost. It was the cost basis of all Bitcoin in circulation, weighted by how much money went into each purchase, so when the price hovered there, the market as a whole was roughly breaking even.

Source: @Darkfost_Coc/x

Darkfost said Bitcoin was oscillating around the break-even line in a pattern that resembled late 2025 and early 2026. A market sitting on that line created doubt, he said, which pushed investors to act. For now, it was holding as support.

Source: @TedPillows/x

Analyst Ted Pillows was watching slightly higher. A weekly close above $82,700 would mean buyers are in control, he said, and could open a move toward $87,000 to $88,000.

Bitcoin’s price was trading at around $82,900, up by 0.3% at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTC remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘low’ levels over the past day.

Who Is Still Buying

Two of the largest names on Wall Street have kept adding while the price has gone sideways. Fidelity’s FBTC fund bought $354.1 million of Bitcoin over the past 20 trading days, according to Arkham. Its other crypto funds bought in the same window, taking in $66.6 million of Ethereum (ETH) and $18.2 million of Solana (SOL). Morgan Stanley (MS) also added about 92 coins this week through its MSBT fund, Arkham data showed, lifting its total to 10,639 BTC worth roughly $880 million.

The Flows Tell A Different Story

Those two funds were buying even as the broader ETF category bled money this week. US spot Bitcoin ETFs lost $487.07 million on Wednesday, and another $244.13 million on Thursday, according to SoSoValue data. A $21.13 million inflow on Friday recovered a fraction of it.

Read also: Fidelity’s Global Macro Director Jurrien Timmer Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed And Should Beat Gold Here On

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