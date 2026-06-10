Wolfspeed announced a potential sale of 24 million shares held by existing stockholders.

The offering includes a mix of shares held by existing shareholders and those acquired by the conversions of warrants and senior secured notes.

On Monday, Wolfspeed announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GE Aerospace to develop a type of high-voltage power module for industrial, aerospace, and defense markets.

Stocktwits sentiment for WOLF remained ‘neutral.’

Wolfspeed stock tumbled 7% in early premarket trading on Wednesday, after the company announced a potential sale of 24 million shares held by existing stockholders.

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The semiconductor firm filed an S-1 form late Tuesday. The offering includes 3.25 million shares currently held by certain selling stockholders, 2 million shares that may be acquired through the exercise of pre-funded warrants, and 18.82 million shares that may be acquired upon conversion of certain senior notes due 2031.

Wolfspeed will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders and the sale may happen in public markets or through private transactions at the timing determined by the selling stockholders.

Offerings such as these typically fan fears of increased supply of stock and dilution of existing shareholders’ ownership, creating near-term selling pressure on the stock.

Retail View On WOLF

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for WOLF remained ‘neutral,’ unchanged from the previous day. A trader remarked, ‘$WOLF guess management saw that good news wasn't pumping the stock up in this market environment so decided to just go with bad news instead,” referring to the recent partnership with GE Aerospace (GE).

Wolfspeed focuses on silicon carbide (SiC) materials and power chips, used in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, industrial equipment, power grids, and increasingly AI data centers. It is widely regarded as a pioneer and a leading pure-play SiC supplier, competing with firms such as STMicroelectronics, Infineon, and Onsemi.

Recent Catalysts

On Monday, Wolfspeed announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GE Aerospace to develop a type of high-voltage power module for industrial, aerospace, and defense markets, just days after GE’s partnership with the U.S. military.

The companies plan to develop industry standards for high-voltage SiC power modules and use Wolfspeed’s 10-kilovolt metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) technology to support next-generation power systems.

Wolfspeed drew significant attention from retail investors after filing for bankruptcy protection last year amid weak demand in the EV, industrial, and energy markets. The stock has since rebounded sharply, gaining nearly 230% this year.

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