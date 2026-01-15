Energy Fuels now projects lower capital expenditure for the expansion of its White Mesa Mill, while adding that the study confirms that the expansion has “exceptional economics.”

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) were up nearly 3% in Thursday’s pre-market trade after the company released the results of its Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for the Phase 2 rare earth element processing expansion at the White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Energy Fuels now projects lower capital expenditure for the expansion of its White Mesa Mill, while adding that the study confirms that the expansion has “exceptional economics.”

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Energy Fuels was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

