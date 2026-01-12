Tempus secured data and analytics agreements with more than 70 organizations in 2025, showing the broad adoption of its multimodal data platform.

Tempus’ 2025 Total Contract Value (TCV) exceeded $1.1 billion.

The 2025 agreement roster includes global pharma companies such as AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, and Pfizer.

Revenue from data and software-based offerings is expected to be approximately $316 million for 2025.

Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) stock gained over 11% in Monday’s premarket after the company reported that its Total Contract Value (TCV) surpassed $1.1 billion by the end of December 2025.

Tempus uses artificial intelligence to work with large and diverse sets of medical data and provides tools that help doctors make more personalized treatment decisions.

Record Contract Growth

Tempus secured data and analytics agreements with more than 70 organizations in the last year, showing the broad adoption of its multimodal data platform.

The 2025 agreement roster spans global pharmas such as AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Novartis, and Merck alongside biotech partners like Incyte and Whitehawk Therapeutics.

“Our engagement with life sciences companies has never been stronger, and our data business has never been better positioned, giving us tremendous visibility to continued growth in 2026 and beyond.” -Jim Rogers, CFO, Tempus

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Tempus AI stock moved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

Retention And Revenue Strength

Tempus also reported strong client retention, with net revenue retention around 126% as existing users increased their commitments in 2025.

The company also released its outlook for both the fourth quarter (Q4) and the full year of 2025. For the year ending Dec. 31, 2025, Tempus expects total revenue to reach roughly $1.27 billion, a whopping 83% year-over-year increase. The company sees diagnostic testing as the primary growth engine, generating about $955 million in annual revenue.

Revenue from data and software-based offerings is expected to be approximately $316 million for the year. For Q4, Tempus expects revenue to climb to nearly $367 million.

TEM stock has gained over 104% in the last 12 months.

