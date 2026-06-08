The battery technology solutions company said that it had entered into a securities purchase agreement with a new institutional investor for the purchase and sale of common stock worth $35 million, priced above the market.

Solidion said it intends to use the proceeds from the private placement to support the commercialization of its patented Generation Extreme-Climate Battery (Gen-ECB) technology, among other uses.

The company’s Gen-ECB platform is designed specifically for satellites, including future SpaceX Starship operations, and NASA's Artemis lunar program.

Last week, the company announced a patented breakthrough in lithium metal battery technology to deliver high-performance power storage for satellites, low-Earth orbit (LEO)-based AI data centers, crewed spacecraft, and lunar infrastructure.

Shares of Solidion Technology Inc. (STI) surged more than 11% in the overnight trading session headed into Monday after it announced a sizable private placement of common stock.

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The battery technology solutions company said that it had entered into a securities purchase agreement with a new institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 2,333,000 shares of common stock worth $35 million, priced above the market.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on June 9, the company said.

STI’s Patented Breakthrough In Lithium Metal Battery Technology

Last week, the Dallas, Texas-based company announced a patented breakthrough in lithium metal battery technology that would remove the key stumbling blocks against full-scale commercialization of lithium-sulfur, lithium-air, and anodeless lithium metal batteries.

The company said that the 30+ patents for its lithium metal anode protection platform would deliver high-performance power storage for satellites, low-Earth orbit (LEO)-based AI data centers, crewed spacecraft, and lunar infrastructure.

Solidion's platform would further address three technical barriers that have so far prevented large-scale implementation of ultra-high energy lithium metal batteries, namely, continued reactions between the electrolyte and lithium metal, lithium dendrites that could penetrate through the separator or solid-state electrolyte layer, creating internal shorting and thermal runaway, and large gaps between the lithium metal layer and the solid-state electrolyte that diminish battery performance.

Solidion said that it intends to use the proceeds from the private placement to support the commercialization of its patented Generation Extreme-Climate Battery (Gen-ECB) technology, fulfill customer demand, expand inventory, advance the building and testing of prototypes, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

SpaceX IPO Drives Further Momentum

Solidion shares rallied a whopping 668% in the past week, its best weekly performance on record, according to Koyfin data, as investor optimism around the space sector continues to grow ahead of SpaceX's highly-anticipated IPO.

The company’s Gen-ECB platform, which it revealed last week, is designed specifically for satellites, including future SpaceX Starship operations, and NASA's Artemis lunar program. Solidion said its graphene-enhanced battery technology can operate in temperatures ranging from -80°C to +60°C while delivering the reliability required for space missions.

“As Starship targets routine cargo and crew missions to the Moon and Mars, Solidion's batteries offer compact, reliable power for surface operations, energy storage during solar eclipses, and auxiliary systems — far surpassing traditional space batteries in performance and safety,” the company said in a statement.

STI Stock: Retail Stance

Solidion was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits in the overnight session, with retail sentiment in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One bullish user said, “by the time people realize the dilution, SpaceX IPO will pump this into space and people will forget.”

Another user said, “this will be an easy buyout … SpaceX ipo next Friday … this goes over $100.”

A third user said, “The $35 Million Private Placement with 0 free float dilution above market is the last thing we need for a short squeeze since bad offering news are off the Table! Now we can actually hit $100.”

STI stock has soared 923.5% in the last one year.

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