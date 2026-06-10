Super Micro shares fell sharply after the company unveiled a $7 billion fundraising plan, as investors weighed dilution concerns against surging demand for its AI infrastructure products.

SMCI’s plan includes a $2 billion at-the-market offering.

Super Micro is seeing soaring demand, with revenue doubling year over year in each of the last two quarters.

Stocktwits sentiment for SMCI shifted to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish.’

Super Micro Computer’s $7 billion stock offering rattled investors, sending its shares down more than 8% in overnight trading on Tuesday. Retail investors, however, appeared largely unfazed, arguing that the company’s recent wave of order wins more than offsets concerns about shareholder dilution.

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SMCI announced that it would raise the amount by issuing equity and equity-linked instruments intended to fund a massive backlog of new orders. It will issue $1.25 billion in new shares and $3.75 billion in depositary shares, and will also sell up to $2 billion of common stock in the market starting in the third quarter of 2026.

SMCI To Issue Stock To Fund $39B AI Orders

“The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offerings, together with proceeds from the ATM (at-the-market) program, to fund the purchase of components to satisfy the approximately $39 billion of orders that the Company has received in recent weeks for its advanced AI servers, including its Data Center Building Block Solutions, from more than 20 customers, that the Company plans to fulfill in future quarters,” Super Micro said in a statement.

While $39 billion in orders is a positive signal for the business, Wall Street was spooked by the plan, which will dilute existing shareholders. Last week, Alphabet announced an $80 billion equity offering, and Meta is also reportedly contemplating a similar move. Smaller AI-linked companies, such as IREN Ltd, are also taking the ATM route to expand capacity.

Retail View On SMCI

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SMCI turned ‘neutral’ as of early Wednesday, from ‘bearish’ the previous day, with the ticker emerging as the top trending on the platform. Message volume increased 355% in the past day.

Many argued that stock offerings often weigh on shares initially but are beneficial in the long run. “$SMCI This is a $27 Billion company; a $7 billion offering is not a big deal when they have $40 Billion in new orders, strong buy,” said a trader.

Another wrote: “$SMCI didn't raise capital because of liquidity problems. They raised capital because demand is arriving faster than their balance sheet can support. Management disclosed approximately $39 billion of AI server orders received in recent weeks—an amount roughly equal to the company's current annual revenue guidance. Think about that for a moment.”

“That is consistent with what competitors such as Dell and HP have been reporting: AI infrastructure demand continues to exceed available supply,” they said.

SMCI Stock Move, Analyst View

Super Micro, which designs and manufactures high-performance servers, storage systems, and data center infrastructure, is seeing soaring demand. Revenue increased 123% year over year to $10.2 billion in the last quarter, after doubling in the preceding quarter.

Meanwhile, SMCI stock has recovered from the sell-off following the indictment of one of its co-founders for illegally selling AI chips to Chinese customers in violation of U.S. export rules. Through the market close on Tuesday, SMCI shares are up 39% year to date.

Currently, five of 18 analysts recommend ‘Buy’ or higher, 10 rate it ‘Hold,’ and three rate it ‘Sell’ or lower, according to Koyfin. Their average price target of $37.63 implies a 7% downside from the stock’s last close.

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