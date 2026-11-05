Sezzle reported record total revenue of $166.5 million for the quarter, while net income increased 79.3% to $47.8 million.

Earnings per share came in at $1.38, up 84.0% and ahead of street consensus estimates.

The payments technology company’s active subscribers grew 68.1% year-over-year to reach 955,000.

The company also raised its full-year 2026 total revenue growth outlook to ~42.5% from 35% and hiked adjusted net income per diluted share guidance to a range of $5.45–$5.50.

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) soared about 28% in the overnight session late Wednesday after the company posted record third-quarter results that shattered Wall Street expectations.

Total revenue grew 42.6% year-over-year to a record $166.5 million, zooming past Street expectations of $154.96 million, according to estimates from Fiscal.ai.

Net income increased 79.3% to $47.8 million. Earnings per share came in at $1.38, up 84.0% and ahead of street consensus estimates.

Subscribers Surge Ahead Of Holiday Season

The payments technology company’s active subscribers grew 68.1% year-over-year to reach 955,000 ahead of the holiday season.

The company said SezzleCash contributed to the gain, showing early traction as an added benefit of Sezzle Anywhere and supporting subscriber acquisition and engagement.

“We enter the holiday season with Subscribers approaching one million and transaction frequency reaching a Company high,” Charlie Youakim, Sezzle Executive Chairman and CEO said in a statement. “SezzleCash is showing encouraging results, bringing new Subscribers onto the platform, many of whom subsequently shop with Anywhere at checkout.”

Meanwhile, total transaction volume increased 34.9% year-on-year to a quarterly high of $1.4 billion, bolstered by growth in the Subscriber base and incremental volume from SezzleCash and Sezzle Send. Average quarterly transaction frequency also rose to a high of 7.8x from 6.5x in the previous comparable period.

Sezzle Bumps Up Financial Guidance

Additionally, the company also raised its full-year 2026 total revenue growth outlook to ~42.5% from 35% and hiked adjusted net income per diluted share guidance to a range of $5.45–$5.50 from $5.25.

The company guided to 2027 adjusted net income per diluted share at $7.20.

SEZL Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SEZL stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over 24 hours as message volumes surged 1,040% in the same time, as per platform data.

One user said, “$SEZL should be $200 after those results. The company has grown EPS 50% since the first guidance. It's a money machine. $190M in 2026 and $250M in FY27. Market cap should be 25 x FY27 Earnings minimum.”

Another user said, “$SEZL Superb results, outperformed every stat. Very solid outlook on 2027 is very very (bullish).”

SEZL stock has surged about 115% year-to-date.

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