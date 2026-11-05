Apple Inc. is scaling back daily AI usage budgets for engineers and staff as part of a broader push to trim corporate spending, Bloomberg reported.

Apple reduced daily spending caps for certain engineering teams from $300 to $200 last month, with plans to potentially lower allowances further to $100.

The cutbacks align with a wider mandate by CEO John Ternus to streamline operations, reduce management layers, and run the company leaner.

Apple joins major technology counterparts like Microsoft, Tesla, Uber, and Meta in tightening the purse strings on internal artificial intelligence experimentation.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reining in employee spending on artificial intelligence, lowering daily usage caps as part of a broader corporate cost-cutting initiative, according to an exclusive report by Bloomberg.

Last month, the Cupertino, California-based technology giant reduced the daily spending allowance for select engineers utilizing AI models from $300 down to $200. People familiar with the private discussions indicate that the company is mapping out deeper rollbacks, which could slash daily allocations for certain engineering squads to as low as $100.

Non-engineering departments, many of which already operate under a $100 daily limit, could see caps compressed to a sparse $25. Employees needing higher limits to handle critical workloads will be required to apply for exemptions through senior management. Apple's official representatives declined to comment on the adjustments.

Balancing Cost Control And Innovation

The financial restrictions come at a point where Apple is trying to aggressively push to place artificial intelligence at the core of its products and internal engineering workflows while clamping down on runaway utility expenses.

This caution mirrors a wider contraction across the tech sector. Firms that initially promoted open-ended AI experimentation are now auditing expenses to balance efficiency gains against tighter budgets. Apple’s research and development expenditures surged 32% in fiscal year 2026, fueled heavily by escalating infrastructure and AI outlays, with overall operating expenses climbing 22% to $75.5 billion.

Leadership Shift And Internal Reaction

The belt-tightening arrives alongside a cultural evolution under Chief Executive Officer John Ternus, who assumed the role on September 1. Ternus has been driving initiatives to make the company operate faster and leaner with fewer management layers, driving some anxiety among workers who view the spending limits as a precursor to broader restructuring.

Internally, employee responses have been polarized. While some staffers noted that few workers consistently maxed out their previous $300 daily limits—rendering those caps largely generous—others worry the reductions signal impending cutbacks, Bloomberg reported.

Apple employees currently utilize a variety of services, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, and Google’s Gemini. To cope with the new limits, teams are increasingly directed toward cheaper models or localized on-device AI alternatives.

Similar cost constraints have recently rolled out across Silicon Valley, with Microsoft (MSFT), Tesla (TSLA), Uber (UBER), and Meta (META) implementing tighter internal controls over their respective AI tools.

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