Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) on Tuesday announced a registered direct offering worth $250 million, led by existing and new institutional investors.

The New York-based company announced an agreement with investors for the sale of 62.5 million ordinary shares at a price of $4 apiece, representing a discount of over 13% compared to RZLV’s closing price on Friday.

Rezolve AI’s shares were down more than 15% in Tuesday morning’s trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

Use Of Proceeds

Rezolve AI stated that it intends to use the net proceeds from the $250 million offering toward accelerated investment in its sales organization, potential accretive merger and acquisition opportunities, and meeting its general corporate and working capital requirements.

The company expects the offering to close on or about January 21.

Rezolve AI offers artificial intelligence-powered solutions to enhance customer engagement, improve operational efficiency, and drive revenue growth. The company’s Agentic Commerce solution, named Brain Commerce, offers customers a personalized, conversational shopping experience.

Rezolve AI also offers a similar, conversational checkout experience and supports alternative payment options, such as cryptocurrencies.

Analyst Updates

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright and Alliance Global hiked their price targets for Rezolve AI’s shares last week, according to TheFly.

Alliance Global hiked its price target for RZLV to $14 from $11 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock. The firm said that Rezolve AI exiting 2025 with $209 million in recurring revenue and guiding for $350 million in 2026 is a bullish setup for the company’s shares.

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright hiked their price target for RZLV to $12 from $10, while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock. The firm pointed to Rezolve's profitable December operations as an inflection point for the company, while noting that its $350 million revenue guidance for 2026 is nearly double Wall Street's estimates.

RZLV stock is up 59% year-to-date and 43% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<