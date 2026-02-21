XRP gained attention after a strong chart call, alongside fresh Ripple speculation and bond news from Japan.

XRP drew fresh attention after a bold price target from a popular chartist CryptoBull.

Market analyst and commentator Paul Barron shared on X about a possible Ripple development coming soon after the CLARITY Act passes.

Separately, Japan's SBI Holdings announced a tokenized bond sale offering XRP rewards.

A popular crypto chartist known as CryptoBull on Friday said he is “mega bullish" on XRP and projected a possible move to $13 by the second week of March.

The commentator shared a 3-day XRP/USD chart, stating that the token is breaking out of a long-term upward pattern, which he believed could lead to a strong rally in the coming weeks.

CryptoBull on XRP's price reaching $13 by March 11. Source: @CryptoBull2020/x

He also listed 17 reasons to support why he is bullish on Ripple’s XRP (XRP). He included XRP’s legal clarity in the United States, its status as not a security, faster, cheaper transactions compared to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), and its use case for cross-border payments as reasons to support XRP.

He also pointed to Ripple’s banking partnerships, the strength of XRP Ledger (XRPL), rising liquidity, and the token’s previous all-time high of $3.70 as reasons the token could keep moving higher. “Ripple is literally the most transparent digital asset company,” he added as one reason among many others.

Ripple’s XRP (XRP) traded at $1.44, up by 0.9% in the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around XRP remained in the ‘bearish’ territory, with chatter at ‘low’ levels over the past day.

Possible Ripple Development After CLARITY Act?

On a separate note, the prominent media entrepreneur Paul Barron said that his team had spotted a possible Ripple-related development following the CLARITY Act. He said, “This could be the Ripple team's biggest bombshell yet,” adding that more about this will be shared in the coming week.

Paul Barron on XRP. Source: @paulbarron/x

Paul Barron on Ripple's stablecoin $RLUSD. Source: @paulbarron/x

According to Barron, broker-dealers are no longer required by regulations to handle $RLUSD as "dead capital." Stablecoin holdings can now be listed on the balance sheet as near-cash since the haircut was lowered from 100% to 2%. This eliminates a structural barrier to stablecoin ownership, unlocks deployable liquidity at scale, and significantly increases capital efficiency.

XRP Included In Japan’s Security Token Bond Plan

Amid market watchers’ bullish sentiment towards XRP, Japan’s SBI Holdings announced plans to issue ¥10 billion, or about $64 million, worth of Security Token (ST) bonds using blockchain infrastructure instead of the traditional settlement system. The bonds will be available to domestic investors, and eligible buyers will receive XRP benefits based on their subscription amount, effectively tying the token to a regulated fixed-income product within Japan’s financial system.

