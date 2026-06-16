One Stop Systems' shares are rallying after the firm disclosed details of its recent contract award from an unnamed defense-sector company.

OSS announced a new $8.4 million contract from its repeat customer that works with the U.S. Department of Defense.

The unnamed company is helping the U.S. government with an intelligence platform.

The company has the potential to earn up to $44 million if it secures a follow-on order.

Shares of One Stop Systems (OSS) surged on Tuesday after it received a significant order from a defense technology customer for the company’s short-depth servers.

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At the time of writing, OSS stock was trading above 15% and was among the top ten trending tickers on Stocktwits.

OSS Bags Multi-Million Dollar Contract

The company secured a new $8.4 million contract from an unnamed company, under which it will deliver 91 short-depth servers for surveillance of low-band signals. First shipments of the order are expected to begin this year and will contribute to revenue growth throughout the year.

The unnamed company, which has previously worked with OSS, is a U.S. Department of Defense contractor and is helping the government with an intelligence platform. If the company receives a follow-on order, it could potentially earn up to $44 million in revenue over the next four years.

What Do The Servers Do?

The servers will be able to process large volumes of signal surveillance data to produce real-time analysis using artificial intelligence, and deliver enterprise-level compute power in tight spaces and data-sensitive environments.

“Over the past two years, we have added multiple new programs with this prime defense customer, which we believe reflects the value of our technology and engineering capabilities,” stated OSS President and CEO Mike Knowles.

What Do Retail Traders Think About OSS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward OSS turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ over the last 24 hours.

One user on the platform cheered the development, saying, “What’s more interesting here isn’t just the headline number-it’s the repeat business.”

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Another user wrote that the company stands out as “rugged edge compute for defense and industrial use is a very different AI infrastructure angle.”

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OSS stock has more than doubled in value so far this year and has surged fourfold over the past 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500.

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