The Claude maker could start formal IPO marketing as early as the week of Nov. 9, potentially setting up a debut before the Nov. 26 Thanksgiving holiday, reported Bloomberg.

Prospective investors reportedly value the company at $1.8 trillion to $2 trillion, despite its losses.

Anthropic’s 2025 revenue surged to around $4.6 billion from $386 million, while its net loss jumped nearly fivefold to almost $42 billion, according to Bloomberg.

AI safety remains a major issue ahead of the potential listing, after high-profile incidents involving rogue AI agents and CEO Dario Amodei’s call to slow the pace of AI development.

Anthropic PBC could reportedly be preparing for a mid-November stock market debut, with the artificial intelligence company behind Claude potentially starting formal marketing for its initial public offering as early as the week of Nov. 9.

The move would put Anthropic on track to begin trading before the Thanksgiving holiday, even as the broader IPO market faces delays and the company contends with competition, AI-safety concerns and substantial losses, according to Bloomberg.

Anthropic Could Begin IPO Marketing In November

Anthropic could begin marketing its IPO as soon as the week of Nov. 9, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. That timing could let the company start trading before Thanksgiving on Nov. 26, when dealmaking usually slows in the days around the holiday.

Anthropic had previously been expected to file publicly for an IPO after the summer, according to Bloomberg.

AI Competition And Safety Concerns

Anthropic is facing renewed competition from OpenAI, which has picked up sales momentum in recent months. Both companies are also facing increased scrutiny over AI safety following several high-profile hacking incidents involving rogue AI agents. The developments have raised questions about the potential impact on Anthropic’s market debut.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said last month that the pace of new AI model development needs to slow. “We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models. Progress will still seem fast, and we must make wise use of the time we gain,” he wrote in an essay published on his personal website.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also said earlier this week that the company has no specific timeline for an IPO, with AI safety work taking priority. “I don’t have a particular timeline in mind,” Altman said, and added that an IPO could become more realistic after OpenAI has run “a few safety cases” and gained a better understanding of how to safely handle the “next level of AI.”

Investors Eye Up To $2 Trillion Valuation

The concerns have not appeared to deter prospective Anthropic investors. Some believe a fair valuation for the company could fall between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion, the Bloomberg report said.

Anthropic generated roughly $4.6 billion in revenue in 2025, up from $386 million a year earlier. However, its net loss climbed to almost $42 billion from about $8.3 billion in 2024, Bloomberg reported. The company’s operating loss also increased to more than $8 billion.

Anthropic Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for ANTHZZX was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing on Thursday.

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