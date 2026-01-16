Nukkleus completed the acquisition of Nimbus Drones Technologies and Marketing through the issuance of 1.85 million shares and a $3.25 million convertible note.

Nukkleus (NUKK) shares rose 5.5% in premarket trading on Friday, after the company completed the acquisition of Nimbus Drones Technologies and Marketing, an Israeli company specializing in unmanned aerial systems and related services.

The transaction was completed through the issuance of 1.85 million shares of Nukkleus common stock and a $3.25 million convertible note with a 24-month maturity. The note is convertible at a fixed price of $2.00 per share.

“The unmanned aerial systems sector continues to see significant demand globally, and Nimbus's expertise in both UAV operations and counter-UAS technology positions them well in this market,” said Menny Shalom, CEO of Nukkleus.

