A few months ago, Nebius announced a $10 billion data center project in Finland that, when completed, would be Europe's largest.

Nebius CEO Arkady Volozh said the “UK is one of the few places where AI is being built, deployed, and adopted at the same time.

Nvidia-backed Nebius has bagged major cloud contracts from Microsoft and Meta Platforms, whose successful execution is crucial for the company and its stock to sustain the sharp gains.

Stocktwits sentiment for NBIS was ‘neutral’ on Sunday.

Nebius stock jumped 1.3% in overnight trading ahead of Monday after CEO Arkady Volozh said it would spend 1.7 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) on three new data centers in the UK, according to a report in The Telegraph.

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“The UK is one of the few places where AI is being built, deployed, and adopted at the same time – by startups, by enterprises, and by the public sector. The work is happening here and the demand is here. And we are also here for the long run,” said Volozh, who is also the co-founder of Russian tech giant Yandex.

Nebius emerged in 2024 after Yandex spun off its international assets following the Russia-Ukraine war, refocusing the business entirely on AI infrastructure.

Nebius On Expansion Spree

The development comes a few months after the company announced a 310-megawatt data center in Finland, which would be one of the continent's largest with ​an estimated value of more than $10 billion, Nebius said at the time. It had also announced a 240-megawatt data center in France.

Recently, the company has been expanding rapidly, securing multibillion-dollar cloud deals with Microsoft, acquiring AI search startup Tavily, and receiving a $2 billion investment from Nvidia.

In March, it announced a major $24 billion deal with Meta Platforms, a development that some analysts saw as the company’s progression in becoming a key AI hyperscaler in the market.

The new deal and aggressive capacity expansion have supercharged the company’s stock. NBIS stock is up 172% year-to-date, emerging as one of the key stocks benefiting from the AI boom. Last month, Situational Awareness, a noted AI investment firm run by former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner, disclosed a 5.6% stake in Nebius, pushing the stock higher.

NBIS Retail, Analyst View

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for NBIS dropped to ‘neutral’ on Sunday night, from ‘bullish’ the previous day. Still, traders cheered the UK expansion news and saw long-term upside for the stock.

“$NBIS $300 coming pretty fast. Best fullstack stock right now,” a trader said, forecasting a 32% upside. Currently, nine of 16 analysts rate the stock ‘Buy’ or higher, six rate it ‘Hold,’ and one rates it ‘Sell,’ per Koyfin data. Their average price target of $236.86 implies a 5% upside to the stock’s last close.

As of mid-2026, Nebius’ main operational data centers are in Mäntsälä, Finland, Kansas City, Missouri, Keflavik, Iceland, and Paris, France, while newer large-scale facilities in New Jersey, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Lappeenranta, Finland are still being ramped up or are under development.

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