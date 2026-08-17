According to a Fox News report, Trump issued the threat when asked about parallel talks between Iran and Oman over control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump also reiterated that the goal of the U.S. is to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

The report also added that Trump has confirmed backchannel talks with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps., while reiterating that he is not in a hurry to end the Iran war.

IRGC Deputy Commander-in-Chief Major General Mostafa Izadi claimed that over 200 “enemy aircraft” have been shot down.

President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to bomb Oman if it interferes in the U.S.-Iran talks for a solution to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a Fox News report, Trump issued the threat when asked about the parallel talks ongoing between Iran and Oman over the control of the Strait of Hormuz.

“If Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the s*** out of them,” he said.

The U.S. President also reiterated that the goal of the U.S. is to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“The number one goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a nuclear weapon,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump Confirms Backchannel Talks With IRGC

The report also added that Trump has confirmed backchannel talks with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, while reiterating that he is not in a hurry to end the Iran war.

“They're good poker players, but they're dying. I have no time schedule. I'm not in a hurry,” he said.

Meanwhile, IRGC Deputy Commander-in-Chief Major General Mostafa Izadi claimed that over 200 “enemy aircraft” have been shot down, according to a report by Al Jazeera. He termed the ongoing conflict a “hybrid war” that is aimed at destabilizing the country both internally as well as through military operations.

Dow Futures Edge Lower, Crude Oil Prices Inch Up

Futures of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) declined more than 100 points in Monday’s pre-market session, falling to 53,690 before recouping some of the losses. The S&P 500 futures were up nearly 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite futures rose about 0.5%.

Crude oil prices edged up, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures expiring in October rising 0.38% to hover around $81.78 per barrel. Brent crude futures expiring in October were up 0.46%, hovering around $88.96 a barrel.

The United States Oil Fund ETF (USO) was up nearly 0.3%, while the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (UCO) gained about 1%.

At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, rose 0.11%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) gained 0.5%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) fell 0.21%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits regarding the S&P 500 ETF was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

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