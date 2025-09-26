The surge followed news that Medirom will deploy Sam Altman’s World ID Orb devices across its Re.Ra.Ku studios in Japan.

Shares of Medirom Healthcare Technologies surged over 250% in premarket trading on Friday after the Tokyo-based wellness and healthtech company announced a partnership with World, the “proof of human” protocol co-founded by OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Alex Blania of Tools for Humanity.

Medirom said it will install World ID’s Orb authentication devices across 100 of its Re.Ra.Ku relaxation studios in Japan this month, expanding to 200 locations nationwide. The rollout represents the largest Orb deployment in Japan so far, aimed at providing broad access to a system that verifies individuals’ “humanness” without revealing their identity.

The Orb, an advanced imaging device, issues a World ID once verification is complete, which is stored in the World App for use across compatible services. Medirom said its integration of the devices underscores its push to fuse healthcare with technology while accelerating World ID adoption in Japan.

The company operates over 300 wellness salons under various brands, including Re.Ra.Ku, Spa Re.Ra.Ku, and Bell Epoc, and also develops digital health solutions, including the Lav training app and the Mother Bracelet, a battery-free smart tracker used in industries from caregiving to construction.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Medirom was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Some retail traders speculated on sharp price targets for Medirom, with one suggesting the stock could open at around $7, while another said it might climb to $10 during the session.

Medirom’s stock has risen nearly 41% so far in 2025.

