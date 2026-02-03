Massimo stated that, as per the non-binding LOI, it will acquire 100% of the equity interests of FST, a company that specializes in intelligent hardware and AI-driven system-level solutions.

Massimo stated that it plans to integrate its manufacturing scale and brand awareness with FST’s full-stack AI capabilities, including intelligent control platforms, health-technology modules, and proprietary AI middleware.

In December, the company announced plans to introduce the Sentinel 1500, a utility terrain vehicle featuring a fully enclosed factory cab with integrated heating and air conditioning, in the first quarter of 2026.

Massimo Group (MAMO) shares declined more than 64% in Tuesday’s pre-market session after the company announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire FST Development.

Massimo stated that, as per the non-binding LOI, it will acquire 100% of the equity interests of FST, a company that specializes in intelligent hardware and AI-driven system-level solutions.

Why Does Massimo Want To Acquire FST?

Explaining the rationale behind its intent to acquire FST, Massimo stated that it plans to integrate its manufacturing scale and brand awareness with FST’s full-stack AI capabilities, including intelligent control platforms, health-technology modules, and proprietary AI middleware.

“The proposed transaction represents a major strategic milestone for Massimo, positioning the Company at the convergence of two rapidly expanding global trends: AI-enabled outdoor mobility and next-generation digital health robotics,” Massimo stated in its announcement.

Massimo stated that the pre-money equity valuation of FST is between $38 million and $50 million. However, its purchase consideration for 100% of FST’s equity ranges between $27 million and $35 million.

The company added that it may satisfy the purchase consideration either by issuing its common stock, or through cash, or via a combination of both.

What Does Massimo Do?

Massimo is a Garland, Texas-based company that manufactures and distributes powersports vehicles, utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), electric mobility solutions, and related accessories.

In December, the company announced plans to introduce the Sentinel 1500, a UTV featuring a fully enclosed factory cab with integrated heating and air conditioning, in the first quarter of 2026.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Massimo trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory while message volumes were at ‘high’ levels.

One user stated that the company’s terms set out in the LOI are “manageable if an agreement is reached in March.”

MAMO stock is down 21% year-to-date, but up 3% over the past 12 months.

