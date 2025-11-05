The company now expects 2025 revenue to come between $727 million and $732 million, compared with the prior forecast of $710 million to $715 million.

Lemonade (LMND) stock surged over 30% in afternoon trading after the company raised its annual revenue forecast, driven by steady customer count and in-force premiums.

Lemonade expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss to be between $127 million and $130 million, compared with the previous forecast of a loss of $135 million to $140 million.

President and Co-Founder Shai Wininger said during a post-earnings call that the company’s investment in automation has been paying off.

Wininger stated that, despite Lemonade's relatively small size compared to the largest U.S. carriers, it achieved a superior level of efficiency, with a loss adjustment expense of 7% on average across all its products.

