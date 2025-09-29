The company announced a $44 million private placement agreement with American Ventures LLC, with the funds intended to streamline corporate finances and improve operational liquidity.

Shares of JFB Construction Holdings (JFB) recorded significant gains in Monday’s premarket session following the company’s $44 million private placement agreement with American Ventures LLC, announced on Friday.

The real estate development company stated that the transaction is structured as a Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE), with the funds intended to streamline corporate finances and improve operational liquidity.

JFB Construction stock traded 79% higher in Monday’s premarket and was the third-most trending equity ticker on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

