Intuit announced a deal to acquire Sequence, whose platform automates the quote-to-revenue process, covering everything from pricing and customer contracts to invoicing, collections, and revenue recognition.

Sequence automates workflows from customer contracts and billing to revenue recognition.

The deal will expand Intuit Enterprise Suite and QuickBooks Online Advanced, strengthening the company's mid-market offerings.

Intuit's Global Business Solutions revenue rose 16% to $12.9 billion in fiscal 2026, while the company targets further expansion in fiscal 2027.

Intuit (INTU) is expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with a deal to acquire Sequence, a startup that automates billing, contracts and revenue recognition for businesses.

The acquisition, announced Thursday, will add new capabilities to QuickBooks Online Advanced and Intuit Enterprise Suite as the company looks to capture a larger share of the mid-market financial software business. Financial terms were not disclosed.



At the time of this writing, INTU stock traded up more than 4%.

What Sequence Brings To Intuit

Sequence's platform automates the quote-to-revenue process, covering everything from pricing and customer contracts to invoicing, collections and revenue recognition. Its AI agents are designed to take over routine finance tasks.

The acquisition comes as usage-based and hybrid pricing models create additional work for finance teams, which must track customer contracts, changing consumption and revenue recognition across multiple systems.

“Revenue management has long been the most fragmented workflow in the back office,” said Sequence Co-Founder and CEO Riya Grover.

The deal would allow Intuit to bring those capabilities into its existing financial software products rather than leaving customers to manage revenue processes across separate applications.

Intuit's Growing Mid-Market Ambitions

Intuit has been investing in AI-powered financial tools to attract businesses with more complex accounting needs.

In August, the company expanded its Intuit Intelligence platform across QuickBooks Online Advanced and Intuit Enterprise Suite, introducing conversational AI tools that help finance teams analyze business data, identify discrepancies and automate accounting workflows.

The latest acquisition would extend that automation beyond bookkeeping and reporting into the revenue cycle itself.

Intuit Targets Growth After $12.9B In Business Revenue

The mid-market push comes against a backdrop of growing business software revenue. Intuit's Global Business Solutions revenue increased 16% year over year to $12.9 billion in fiscal 2026.

At its September investor day, the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 companywide revenue guidance of $23.28 billion to $23.51 billion, representing 9% to 10% growth.

Intuit also expects Global Business Solutions revenue of $13.07 billion to $13.16 billion under its revised reporting structure, which excludes Mailchimp.

On Stocktwits, retail investors’ sentiment around INTU stock remained in the ‘bearish’ zone. So far this year, the stock has fallen more than 48%.

INTU stock retail sentiment on October 15, as of 10:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

By comparison, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV), which holds the stock, has risen nearly 5% over the same period.

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