At an event in London, Nvidia CEO said differences in competing interests between the two countries would eventually need to be resolved.

According to Huang, the U.S. is looking to compete globally while China is attempting to protect its domestic market for local chipmakers.

He said that working together is important because AI is going to be “powerful and potentially dangerous.”

In a separate interview with Bloomberg, he dismissed concerns around the AI boom, stating that the industry was just going through “growing pains”

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said late Wednesday that the U.S. “absolutely must” work with Chinese AI companies and maintain dialogue to ensure the technology develops safely.

“We absolutely must work with each other, and the reason for that is because we think that this technology is going to be powerful and potentially dangerous,” Huang stated, speaking at an event in London. “We absolutely should work with each other so that we advance the technology safely.”

NVDA stock fell as much as 1.5% in pre-market trade amid broader market weakness and the chip sell-off. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the AI bellwether remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day. The shares fell over 3% in the previous session, but remain up by over 17% so far this year.

Huang Says China-US AI Interests Need To Get Resolved

Huang’s remarks came after Nvidia announced a $250 million donation over five years to support AI safety and security research in the U.K. Huang also noted that the U.S. is looking to compete globally while China seeks to protect its domestic market for local chipmakers, saying that the competing interests would eventually need to be resolved.

“Somewhere in the dynamic of the United States competing for the world, and, on the other hand, China wanting to protect their own market for their own chip companies. Somewhere that gets resolved,” he said.

Huang Dismisses AI Boom Concerns

In a separate interview with Bloomberg, Huang shrugged off concerns around AI IPOs getting delayed and data center projects getting blocked or delayed. “The capabilities of AI now that we know what it can do, that’s never going to go back,” he said. “In a lot of ways, it’s fundamental and it’s irrespective of near term challenges.”

According to him, it’s part and parcel of an industry that’s “growing up.”Many of the young companies are going through their growing pain and they’re growing, of course, incredibly fast,” Huang said. “There’s an accountability and responsibility that goes along with building companies that I think they’re just growing into.”

He reiterated his stance that safety is paramount when it comes to AI development, adding that AI should be treated as critical infrastructure, akin to electricity or water.

Debate Over AI Safety Continues

Conversation around AI safety has intensified in recent months, with researchers at labs including OpenAI and Anthropic warning about potential existential risks and calling for greater safeguards.

While OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei have advocated stronger regulation, Huang has argued against imposing overly restrictive rules on AI development.

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