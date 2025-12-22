Gold and silver hit record highs earlier on Monday.

Bullish retail sentiment added fuel to the rally.

Gold prices rose to an all-time high of $4,420.01, while spot silver prices hit a record high of $69.44.

Hycroft Mining reported positive initial drill results earlier last week and also announced plans to resume a heap leaching operation.

Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. (HYMC) surged over 18% in Monday’s premarket trade as gold and silver hit record highs earlier in the day.

Gold prices climbed to their highest-ever price of $4,420.01 earlier on Monday, while spot silver prices hit a record high of $69.44, according to Reuters.

Hycroft Mining is an American gold and silver company that explores and develops one of the world’s largest precious metals deposits located in northern Nevada, a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction.

Drilling Success

On Dec. 15, 2025, Hycroft Mining announced initial drill results from its 2025-2026 Exploration Drill Program at the Hycroft Mine in Nevada, noting that it has found the highest silver grades with the longest continuous intercept in the Vortex till date.

The Vortex expands over 75 meters to the west and opens targets to the north and south, the company said. More importantly, the results confirm continuity of high-grade silver.

Additionally, Hycroft Mining plans to resume a heap leaching operation, a low-cost mining technique for extracting metals from ores, due to the attractive increases in gold and silver prices, based on results expected to be completed in the first half of 2026. Hycroft Mining owns over 64,000 acres of land, of which less than 10% has been explored, according to the company.

In October, the company announced that it had become debt-free for the first time since becoming a publicly traded company and currently has about $175 million in cash.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HYMC stock remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘extremely high’ levels at the time of writing. The stock was ranked seventh on the trending watchlist.

One user took a bullish stance on the company, speculating whether prices would surge to $25.

At the time of writing, shares of HYMC were trading around $19.

The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) was also among the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits, up 1.6% premarket. Retail sentiment was in the ‘bullish’ territory up from ‘neutral’ over the past day, amid ‘high’ levels of message volume.

Meanwhile, the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) climbed 2.6% premarket with retail sentiment in the ‘bullish’ territory over the past day amid ‘high’ levels of message volume.

Shares of HYMC have gained over 620% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<