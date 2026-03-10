The company sees itself launching air taxis in Arizona, Florida, Idaho, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Utah potentially this year.

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) jumped 7% in extended trading hours after the company said that it stands the chance of beginning early operations this year in multiple U.S. states.

The company, after being selected as a partner in multiple multiple winning applications under the White House-backed Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) Integration Pilot Program, sees itself launching in Arizona, Florida, Idaho, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Utah this year.

The program allows Joby to deploy its air taxis in the U.S. before receiving certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.

