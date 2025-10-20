GRAIL plans to raise about $325 million through a private placement involving both new and existing institutional investors.

The deal includes issuing over 4.6 million shares at $70.05 each, with closing expected on Oct. 21, 2025.

The funds will support commercial expansion, reimbursement initiatives, and general corporate purposes.



GRAIL, Inc. (GRAL) announced on Monday that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement to bring in approximately $325 million in gross proceeds to support its growth and commercialization efforts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As part of the deal, the company will issue 4.6 million shares of common stock, or pre-funded warrants, at $70.05 per share. Each pre-funded warrant carries a nominal exercise price of $0.001.

GRAIL stock traded over 12% higher in Monday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

Institutional Investors Back Private Placement

The healthcare company’s agreement involves both fresh and existing institutional backers. The company expects the deal to close on Oct. 21, 2025, pending customary closing requirements.

Funding Expected To Extend Operations Through 2030GRAIL intends to use the net proceeds toward commercial expansion, reimbursement initiatives, and day-to-day operational needs. This fresh injection of capital, combined with $127.4 million in cash and equivalents as of June end, is projected to sustain its planned operations well into 2030.

This forecast does not include a separate $110 million investment agreement from Samsung C&T and Samsung Electronics.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<