While the Dow Jones futures were up on Friday morning, S&P and Nasdaq 100 futures were down.

Dow Jones futures climbed 0.22% at the time of writing.

S&P 500 futures dipped 0.16% lower, while Nasdaq 100 futures were also down 0.50%

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, tracking U.S. markets’ close.

U.S. stock futures were mixed in Friday’s premarket trade, after Thursday’s record-high close, as concerns surrounding AI valuations continued to remain in the spotlight.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While Dow futures extended the previous day’s rally, the S&P 500 futures and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures declined in early trade. Broadcom (AVGO) CEO’s remarks on its AI product backlog continued stoking investor worry about inflated tech valuations, dragging down related stocks for a third day.

Market Snapshot

Dow Jones futures were up 0.22% at the time of writing, while the S&P 500 futures dipped 0.16% lower. The Nasdaq 100’s futures also declined 0.50% and futures on the Russell 2000 index climbed 0.13%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.15% at the time of writing, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) lost 0.51%, and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) edged higher by 0.25%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Asian markets ended Friday’s trading session higher, tracking U.S. markets’ close. The Hang Seng index led with 1.75% gains, followed by KOSPI, which rose 1.38%. The TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index climbed 0.62% while the Shanghai Composite ended the day 0.41% higher.

The Nikkei 225 index was up 1.37% at close.

Stocks To Watch

Broadcom (AVGO): Broadcom shares declined about 5% in Friday’s pre-market following the company’s earnings call. Comments from CEO Hock Tan stoked concerns about AI valuations after he revealed a $73 billion backlog of AI product orders slated for delivery over the next six quarters, a figure that didn’t impress the Street.

Oracle (ORCL), Nvidia (NVDA), Micron (MU): Concerns from AVGO spurred further declines in related artificial intelligence stocks, extending losses for a third session. ORCL was down over 1% pre-market, while NVDA and MU declined about 0.9%.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU): Lululemon is set to be on investors’ radar this morning after better-than-expected earnings and the announcement about CEO Calvin McDonald’s departure. Shares of LULU were up about 9%.

Tilray Brands (TLRY): Tilray is in focus as investors track a new Senate bill that proposes the legalization of home cannabis cultivation in Florida. TLRY shares were up over 28% at the time of writing.

Children's Place Inc. (PLCE) and Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) are among the companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly earnings on Friday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<