Global-e Online (FVRR) shares rose nearly 16% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade after the company’s fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings and FY26 forecast surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 in Q4 on revenue of $337 million, compared to Wall Street expectations of an adjusted EPS of $0.4 on revenue of $328 million, according to TheFly.

Global-e’s forecast for the first-quarter (Q1) and the full year 2026 was also better-than-expected. The company expects Q1 revenue to be in the $247 million to $254 million range, while the Wall Street consensus is for a revenue of $232 million.

For FY26, Global-e expects revenue to be between $1.21 billion and $1.27 billion, while Wall Street analysts expect $1.18 billion in revenue.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Global-e hovered in the ‘bullish’ territory, while message volumes were at ‘high’ levels at the time of writing. The stock was among the top ten trending tickers on the platform.

