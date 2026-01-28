GE Vernova now expects 2026 revenue of $44–$45 billion, up from $41–$42 billion, and lifted its 2028 revenue target to $56 billion from $52 billion.
GE Vernova (GEV) on Wednesday raised its full-year 2026 and 2028 revenue guidance, following regulatory approval for the acquisition of Prolec GE, which is expected to close on Feb. 2, 2026.
For FY 2026, the company now forecasts revenue of $44 billion to $45 billion, up from $41 billion to $42 billion, with an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 11% to 13%.
Segment-wise, Power is expected to deliver 16% to 18% organic revenue growth with margins of 16% to 18%. Wind revenue is projected to decline at a low double-digit rate, with an EBITDA loss of around $400 million, while Electrification revenue is seen at $13.5 billion to $14 billion, including roughly $3 billion from Prolec GE.
Looking ahead to FY2028, the company now targets $56 billion in revenue, up from the $52 billion it had forecast earlier.
For Q4 2025, GE Vernova reported revenue of $10.96 billion, up 4%, and above Wall Street estimates of $10.22 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data. Net income came in at $3.7 billion, supported by a $2.9 billion tax benefit.
GEV stock was down nearly 3% in pre-market trading.
