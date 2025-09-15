Genius Group repurchased its stock on the open market at an average price of $0.90 per share from August 28 to September 11, 2025.

Genius Group (GNS) stock surged 12% in early trading on Monday after the company announced a buyback of one million shares.

The company repurchased its stock on the open market at an average price of $0.90 per share during the period from August 28 to September 11, 2025. Genius Group stated that the buyback is the third it has executed, following shareholder and board approval for a buyback of up to 20% of its stock in July.

Retail sentiment on Genius Group improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits. The retail user message count on the stock jumped 88% in the last 24 hours on Stocktwits.

GNS sentiment and message volume September 15, 2025, as of 9 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Genius Group stated that it has now repurchased three million shares, representing 21% of the approved buyback scheme, and that these repurchased shares have been returned to the company’s treasury.

The company said that to boost its share price and market capitalization, its board has approved the issuance of restricted shares to the company’s CEO, Roger Hamilton, for reaching the first milestone of $100 million market capitalization, in accordance with the previously approved founder compensation plan.

Genius Group said that Hamilton currently holds 12.7 Ordinary A shares and six million Ordinary C shares of the company. This comprises the 7.1 million share issuance approved by the board for achieving the first milestone, an additional 4.2 million restricted shares issued to the CEO related to the closing of the Entrepreneur Resorts Asset Purchase Agreement, and 650,000 shares that were acquired by him on the open market.

Hamilton has expressed his intention to purchase further shares on the open market once the company’s 2025 first-half financial results are announced and the current blackout period has ended, Genius Group said.

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that it was “great news” for any stock when a CEO buys shares.

Shares of Genius Group have gained 78% this year and nearly 39% in the last 12 months.

