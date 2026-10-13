A guest died at Six Flags Entertainment’s Georgia park, raising safety and legal concerns ahead of earnings.

A man reportedly fell to his death from Six Flags Georgia’s 200-foot Goliath roller coaster.

The incident raises concerns about lawsuits, ride closures, safety checks, and potential reputational damage.

Six Flags Entertainment is scheduled to report its Q3 earnings on Nov. 5.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (FUN) stock fell 11% in overnight trading Monday after a guest died at Six Flags Over Georgia, reportedly after falling from the Goliath roller coaster. The park operator confirmed the death and said it is cooperating with the authorities.

Six Flags Entertainment stock plummeted 11% overnight after a 4.4% gain in the regular session.

Fatal Incident At Six Flags Park Raises Safety Concerns

According to an Entertainment Weekly report, a man fell from Goliath, the 200-foot coaster in Austell, Georgia, that opened in 2006. The park did not disclose the circumstances but a spokesperson confirmed the death in an email, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today,” adding that the company is supporting affected guests and team members.

The incident has raised concerns about possible ride closures, government investigations, lawsuits, and a potential risk to Six Flags’ reputation as it continues combining its business with Cedar Fair following their 2024 merger. Goliath was built by Swiss company Bolliger & Mabillard, which also made other major coasters, including Fury 325 at Carowinds and Raptor at Cedar Point. If investigators find problems with the ride’s design or maintenance, other parks could also face scrutiny.

Previous Ride Safety Claims Add To Six Flags’ Concerns

The incident follows Six Flags Magic Mountain’s September decision to close its X2 coaster after more than 100 claims that the ride caused brain injuries. Three individual lawsuits over those claims were filed this year. The company owns and operates 20 amusement parks, 14 water parks, and nine resorts across 13 U.S. states, Canada, and Mexico. It also operates an amusement park in Saudi Arabia.

Last week, Citi cut its price target for Six Flags to $13 from $17 and kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock. The research firm expects the company to report third-quarter results largely in line with expectations but is more cautious about its outlook for 2027. The analyst said higher gas prices and interest rates could put pressure on consumers and reduce spending on theme park visits.

Six Flags is scheduled to report Q3 results on Nov.5. According to Fiscal.ai data, analysts expect $1.17 billion in revenue with earnings of $2.02 per share.

What FUN Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock changed to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “Should be interesting to see if it was “rider error” or “the ride error”. This is on top of their X2 issues in California.”

Another user said, “If the picture circulating on X is true and that lap bar released allowing the man to get ejected out of the coaster, then Six Flags Entertainment is staring down a company ending lawsuit. There's no excuse for this if proper safety checks were made.”

FUN stock has cratered 22% year-to-date.

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