ENvue Medical announced a distribution agreement with enteral feeding supplies provider U-Deliver.

The agreement is aimed at distributing Texas-based ENvue’s recently launched over-the-counter reusable ENFit Syringes product line nationwide.

The syringes were launched earlier this month and are designed to meet both feeding and medication delivery clinical needs.

The new deal would utilize U-Deliver’s digital and wholesale channels to broaden access to the syringes launched earlier this month.



Shares of ENvue Medical, Inc. (FEED) jumped 138% on Wednesday after the company announced a distribution agreement with enteral feeding supplies provider U-Deliver.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The agreement is aimed at distributing Texas-based ENvue’s recently launched over-the-counter reusable ENFit Syringes product line nationwide through non-acute care channels. The deal would utilize U-Deliver’s digital and wholesale channels to broaden access to the syringes launched earlier this month.

About ENVue Syringes

ENvue’s ENFit Syringes are currently available through U-Deliver’s website, Amazon storefront, and wholesale channels in 2.5 mL, 5 mL, 10 mL, and 60 mL sizes. These syringes, designed for reuse for up to seven days or 20 uses, do not require a prescription. They are also designed to meet both feeding and medication delivery clinical needs.

ENVue was formerly called NanoVibronix. The company switched names to reflect its focus on the ENvue feeding-tube placement system, which it gained access to with the acquisition of privately-held ENvue Medical Holdings Corp in February 2025.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FEED rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘low’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user said that they sold their shares in the company for a 20% profit.

Another user, however, highlighted the company’s “insanely low” market cap, adding that it is less than someone's net worth.

Yet another user predicted upcoming dilution efforts.

FEED stock has lost about 94% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<