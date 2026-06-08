EHang announced its share buyback program a day before its first-quarter earnings report.

The company expects to fund repurchases mainly from its existing cash balance.

The company is scheduled to announce its first quarter 2026 results on June 9, before the U.S. markets open.

Last week, UBS analyst Wei Shen lowered EHang’s rating to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ and cut its price target to $11.10 from $21.

Shares of EHang Holdings (EH) rose over 9% premarket on Monday and were on track to snap three straight sessions of losses after the company unveiled its $30 million share buyback program.

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Under the program, the company may repurchase up to $30 million of its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) or ordinary shares over the next 12 months. The company expects to fund repurchases mainly from its existing cash balance.

“This Share Repurchase Program underscores our confidence in EHang’s long-term growth potential as well as our capability in continuously delivering value to our shareholders,” said Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer at EHang.

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on advancing our leadership in providing safe, pilotless, and sustainable eVTOL solutions in the Advanced Air Mobility sector, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation to ensure sustainable growth and profitability.”

EH Set For Q1 Earnings

EHang is scheduled to announce its first quarter 2026 results on June 9, before the opening bell.

According to Fiscal.ai, analysts expect the company to report a loss of $1.14 per share and revenue of $53.9 million in the first quarter.

Last week, UBS analyst Wei Shen lowered EHang’s rating to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ and cut its price target to $11.10 from $21, according to TheFly.

The firm cited two key obstacles for the company, that includes delayed government approval for eVTOL commercialization in Hefei and Guangzhou with no clear timeline, and a downward 2025 revenue revision of roughly RMB90 million due to reassessed U.S. GAAP revenue recognition.

These issues led to significantly reduced 2026-2028 shipment and revenue forecast, with breakeven expectations pushed back to 2029-2030 from 2026-2027, according to UBS.

According to Koyfin, nine of 11 analysts recommend a ‘Buy’ or higher rating, while two recommend a ‘Hold’ rating on the stock.

The 12-month average price target on EH is $18, implying roughly 128% upside potential from the stock’s closing price on Friday.

What Retail Thinks Of EH

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

EH stock has declined by more than 45% so far this year.

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