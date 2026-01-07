Datavault AI said that it had placed a purchase order for SanQtum infrastructure and cybersecurity services from AP Global.

Datavault AI Inc. (DVLT) shares soared over 26% in Monday’s pre-market session after the company announced that it had entered into an agreement with AP Global Holdings for infrastructure and cybersecurity services.

In an announcement on Monday, Datavault AI said that it had placed a purchase order for SanQtum infrastructure and cybersecurity services from AP Global on a services-based delivery model.

As part of this deal, Datavault AI will make an upfront payment of $250,000, and the initial term for the contract is 12 months.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits regarding Datavault AI trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

Order Details

As part of the purchase order with AP Global, doing business as Available Infrastructure, Datavault AI has sought the deployment of SanQtum infrastructure and cybersecurity services across 100 cities in the U.S.

SanQtum is a national security-grade cybersecurity solution designed to meet the mandates of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the Department of Defense (DoD).

Share Issuance In Exchange For IP

Separately, Datavault AI also stated that it has agreed to issue 7.5 million shares of the company’s common stock.

It added that this is in consideration for the assignment of certain intellectual property rights to Datavault AI. However, it did not disclose additional details about this IP.

Retail Sentiment Soars

Retail users on Stocktwits expressed optimism following Datavault AI’s announcement.

One bullish user stated that they “should have bought a ton” of the company’s shares.

Another user highlighted multiple catalysts behind the stock’s surge.

DVLT stock is up 55% year-to-date, but down by 50% over the past 12 months.

