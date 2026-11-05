Stephens lowered its price target to $47 from $65, maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating and forecast a “meaningful” decline in the shares during Thursday's session, according to TheFly.

TD Cowen lowered its price target to $50 from $55, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating, while viewing concerns over Dutch Bros’ same-store sales guidance as a fixable communication issue rather than an execution problem, according to The Fly.

Freedom Capital lowered its price target to $65 from $95, while Gordon Haskett cut its target to $50 from $72. Both firms maintained ‘Buy’ ratings.

Twenty-four out of 26 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while one rates the stock ‘Hold’ and one rates it ‘Strong Sell,’ according to Koyfin.

Dutch Bros (BROS) shares drew investor attention on Thursday after multiple analysts lowered their price targets on the coffee chain following its third-quarter results.

Stephens cut its price target to $47 from $65 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating. The firm expects the shares to fall “meaningfully” during Thursday's session and believes some investors may “disengage until transactions stabilize,” according to The Fly.

BROS shares traded 14.48% lower at $37.50 in premarket trading, approaching their 52-week low of $36.51.

Twenty-four of 26 analysts rate the stock a ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while one rates it ‘Hold’ and one rates it ‘Strong Sell,’ according to Koyfin.

Analysts Lower Price Targets As Same-Store Sales Outlook Comes Under Scrutiny

Stephens noted that Dutch Bros beat Q3 revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) expectations, but same-store sales came in lighter than expected as traffic growth slowed sequentially. The firm also flagged the reduced FY26 outlook and the company's accelerated 2027 development plan, which was well ahead of Street expectations, according to The Fly.

TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles lowered the price target on Dutch Bros to $50 from $55 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. The firm viewed concerns about the company's reduced 2026 same-store sales guidance as more of a communication issue than an execution problem and said it was fixable, according to The Fly.

Freedom Capital also lowered its price target to $65 from $95 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. The firm adjusted its estimates following Dutch Bros' third-quarter results, The Fly reported.

Analyst Old PT New PT Stephens $65 $47 Freedom Capital $95 $65 Gordon Haskett $72 $50 TD Cowen $55 $50 Baird $60 $50

Source:The Fly

BROS Q3 Earnings Highlights

Dutch Bros reported its third-quarter 2026 financial results after the market closed on Wednesday. Revenue rose 30% year-over-year to $549.8 million, topping analysts' estimates of $548.4 million. However, earnings of $0.20 per share fell short of the $0.25 estimate, according to estimates compiled by Fiscal.ai.

The company reported a 5.4% increase in same-shop sales at company-operated locations, while systemwide same-shop sales grew 4.4%. Customer visits increased 1% at company-operated shops and 0.4% across the system.

For FY2026, Dutch Bros expects revenue of at least $2.1 billion and same-shop sales growth of at least 5%. It also lowered its adjusted EBITDA outlook to approximately $380 million from its previous forecast of $385 million-$390 million.

How Retail Views BROS

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes. BROS was also one of the platform's trending tickers at the time of writing.

One retail investor said they sold their remaining BROS position in the $40s, despite an average cost of $36, but remained bullish on the stock after its earnings-related decline.

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BROS shares have dropped over 33% year-to-date.

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