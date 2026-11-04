Duolingo’s third-quarter daily active users grew 29% year-on-year to 64.9 million.

Duolingo’s Q3 revenue increased 14% to $309 million, beating estimates.

Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn said investments in attracting users are paying off.

Duolingo reported $27.2 million in net income, with EPS of $0.54.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) stock surged overnight after the language-learning platform posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter (Q3) results, fueled by a 29% jump in daily active users to 64.9 million, while an upbeat Q4 bookings outlook added to investor optimism.

Duolingo stock traded over 11% higher overnight, ahead of Wednesday. If the gains hold, DUOL stock will mark its best day in more than a year.

Duolingo CEO Sees User Growth Momentum Continuing Into Q4

Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn said during the company's Q3 earnings call that Duolingo began the year by concentrating on two priorities: making its educational products more effective and expanding its audience.

“We're now seeing the user acceleration we hoped for, and I'm proud of how our team has executed against our strategy. We expect this momentum to continue with year-over-year DAU (daily active users) growth in Q4 similar to Q3, and Q4 bookings slightly ahead of our previous guidance.”

Duolingo's daily active user count climbed 29% to 64.9 million in Q3, picking up from 23% growth in the previous quarter. Paid subscribers increased 14% to 13.1 million, while bookings advanced 12% to $316.1 million. Revenue rose 14% to $309 million and exceeded the analysts' consensus estimate of $303 million, as per Fiscal.ai.

Duolingo's CFO, Gilian Munson, provided further evidence of the improvement, stating that year-over-year DAU growth picked up in eight of the company's 10 biggest national markets. Subscription bookings also delivered double-digit annual growth in more than half of the geographic regions where Duolingo operates.

DUOL’s Profit And Full-Year Outlook

Net income came in at $27.2 million, compared with $292.2 million a year earlier. However, the earlier period included a one-time $222.7 million tax benefit. Adjusted EBITDA reached $78.7 million, while free cash flow totaled $75.3 million. Earnings of $0.54 per share missed the $0.56 estimate.

For full-year 2026, Duolingo expects bookings of $1.296 billion, revenue of $1.221 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $323 million. The company ended September with $1.4 billion in cash and short-term investments.

DUOL Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’.

A user said, “The market is showing this stock a lot of respect.”

Another user said, “New analyst buy targets are gonna fly in within next two weeks...year end rally incoming.”

DUOL stock has declined 27% year-to-date.

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