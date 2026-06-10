The company reported a surprise profit in the third quarter, driven largely by aggressive cost controls.

Cracker Barrel reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share, beating the Street estimate of a loss of $0.48 per share.

CEO Julie Masino said stronger customer ratings, menu updates, and tight cost control helped drive Q3 results.

Masino also highlighted the chain’s value proposition, noting its average check of $15.85 remains well below that of many competitors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s (CBRL) stock jumped over 8% overnight after delivering a sharp upside surprise in its fiscal third-quarter (Q3) results, reshaping investor sentiment around the long-running turnaround effort.

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CBRL’s Q1 Financial Performance

Cracker Barrel posted total revenue of $797.4 million, down 2.9% year-on-year but above the analysts’ consensus estimate of $776.6 million, according to Fiscal AI data. Comparable store restaurant sales fell 2.6%, while retail sales declined 1.8%, reflecting softer consumer demand across its locations in the U.S.

Third-quarter net income climbed to $42.8 million from $12.6 million, largely supported by a $47.4 million benefit tied to a settlement in interchange fee litigation. On an adjusted basis, earnings came in at $0.29 per share, exceeding Street estimates of a $0.48 per share loss.

Despite softer same-store sales trends, management raised its fiscal 2026 guidance. Revenue is now projected to be between $3.27 billion and $3.30 billion, compared with an estimate of $3.25 billion.

CBRL’s Operational Momentum Builds

Cracker Barrel’s CEO Julie Masino pointed to improved ratings and disciplined cost control as key drivers in Q3, as the company continues to reshape its menu strategy and value positioning in a competitive dining environment.

“Improved operations, deeper connections with guests through our menu, marketing and value proposition, and increased profitability,” Masino said.

She added that the company continued to see measurable gains in customer satisfaction, including a 4% increase in Google star ratings, reaching the highest quarterly level since 2018.

Masino said Cracker Barrel is updating its seasonal menus to attract more customers and improve satisfaction. In the spring, it brought back popular favorites like Sugar Cured and Country Ham dinners, added Carrot Cake for a limited time, introduced new Garden and Farm Health Scrambles, and launched Smoky Southern Salmon as a lighter premium option.

For summer, the company is focusing on its Campfire-themed menu, a popular promotion that returned last year.

“In Q3, our average check was $15.85 and compared to over $27 in casual dining and over $19 in family dining, underscoring our lower prices versus competitors,” said Masino.

Despite ongoing concerns about traffic declines and pressure on consumer spending, the latest results have furthered Cracker Barrel's turnaround narrative.

What CBRL Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral,’ with a 6,500% surge in message volume over a period of 24 hours.

A user said, “Cracker seems to have made money instead of the 45-cent loss analysts were predicting. That is pretty far off…”

Another user said, “$CBRL should run into [the] high 40’s before settling around 50 for [the] next report.”

CBRL stock has gained nearly 43% year-to-date.

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