The company said its partnership with Tsecond will enable national security organizations in the U.S. to deploy AI more rapidly and reliably at the tactical edge.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) on Monday announced a partnership with Tsecond Inc. to roll out artificial intelligence-powered infrastructure for the battlefield.

Detailing the strategic partnership, BigBear.ai stated that the two companies will combine BigBear.ai’s ConductorOS orchestration platform with Tsecond’s BRYCK platform. The company said this partnership will enable national security organizations in the U.S. to deploy AI more rapidly and reliably at the tactical edge.

“Together with Tsecond as a preferred partner for hardware at the tactical edge, we’re equipping national security teams with the ability to process data within seconds, detect threats sooner, and adapt quickly – even in disconnected environments – for decisive action when it matters most,” said BigBear.ai CEO Kevin McAleenan.

BigBear.ai’s shares soared over 14% in Monday morning’s trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

